Beckley Exhibition Coal Mine marks opening day of ice skating rink

Beckley ice skating rink
Beckley ice skating rink(WVVA)
By Gailyn Markham
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 4:12 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - Friday, November 10, marked the opening day of the Beckley Exhibition Coal Mine’s ice skating rink.

The rink is located in the Rahall Company Store’s parking lot on Ewart Avenue and will be open daily until Sunday, December 3 (except for Thanksgiving Day).

Friday morning, WVVA spoke with Leslie Gray Baker, Director of Parks and Recreation for the City of Beckley, who says this year’s rink is bigger, the hours of operation are longer and the holiday season pastime is here for more days than ever before.

“We just love having it,” Baker said of the rink. “We always did something kind of special for our Coal Town Christmas, and this came from that. It started at the Coal Town Christmas, and it was so popular we realized just a few days wasn’t enough, so now we have it for almost three weeks.”

Tickets are $5 an hour for kids ages three to 11 and $7.50 an hour for adults. This price does include skate rental. In addition to skating, guests can also step inside the company store to enjoy warm hot chocolate and fresh fudge while shopping at their Christmas Gift Shop.

The skating rink schedule is as follows:

- (Weekends) November 10, 11, 17, 18, 24, 25 and December 1 and 2: 12:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.

- (Sundays) November 12, 19, 26 and December 3: 12:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.

- November 20, 21 and 22: 12:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

- November 13, 14, 15, 16, 27, 28, 29 and 30: 3:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Call 304-256-1747 for more information.

