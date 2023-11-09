WVSSAC Volleyball State Tournament: Quarterfinals

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WVVA) - Four local volleyball teams began Wednesday in pursuit of a state championship.

Three of them advanced to the state semifinals after winning their quarterfinal matches.

AAA - 5) Woodrow Wilson 3 4) Bridgeport 0

AA - 2) Shady Spring 3 7) Liberty - Harrison 0

A - 3) James Monroe 3 6) Greenbrier West 2

