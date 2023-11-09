Woodrow Wilson falls in the state semis to Morgantown

By Jon Surratt
Published: Nov. 9, 2023
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WVVA) - After coming off their sweep against the No. 4 seed Bridgeport Indians in the state quarterfinals, the No. 5 seed Woodrow Wilson Lady Flying Eagles had the task of taking on the No. 1 seed Morgantown Lady Mohigans in the Class AAA state semifinals.

The game would end rather swiftly, as Woodrow Wilson would fall in a sweep (25-16, 25-19, and 25-10). Woodrow Wilson’s season ends in the state semifinals.

