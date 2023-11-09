Watch This! Good Samaritan stops brush fire using his powerwasher

FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - Brush fires have become a prominent danger in West Virginia.

A small brush fire broke out on Wednesday along Route 250 in Fairmont, and one man just happened to be at the right place at the right time with his powerwashing equipment.

Mitchell Wood is the owner of Powerwash Bros. based in Morgantown.

On the way back from a job, he noticed a massive cloud of smoke coming from one of his customers’ houses.

Knowing he had all his power washing equipment in his truck, he quickly sprung into action to help out.

“As I’m driving by on highway 250, I peek over the bank and there’s a massive fire on the hillside. You know, it’s panic. I turned around as quickly as I could, pull down here and I jump out and bob’s fighting the fire. I said I got my power washer I can help you, he said yeah, get up here and I went up there and put the fire out with my pressure washer.”

According to Mitchell the fire started with just a few sticks then quickly engulfed almost half an acre of land. Which took about an hour and a half to put out with just his power washer.

“So it was perfect timing on my part getting here and putting it out. We were very close to having to have the fire department and come up here and put it out. It was a pretty bad like set it took a half hour to put it out with my power washer.”

Mitch has been in the powerwashing business for 10 years and says he has been waiting for a moment like this his entire career.

Something that he and his friend will never forget.

“I’ve been doing this for a decade and I always wanted to put out a fire with my power washer. I had seen it on national news years ago or some guy put one out but it was a car fire that he put out. He hadn’t have you know, water and his pressure washer. And so it just worked out. Worked out really good.”

