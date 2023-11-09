WATCH: 17-foot python caught in Everglades National Park

A man in Florida caught a massive python in Everglades National Park.
A man in Florida caught a massive python in Everglades National Park.(TMX)
By Andrew McMunn
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 7:53 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – A man in Florida caught a massive python in one of the state’s national parks.

In a video posted to Instagram Sunday, the giant snake can be seen crossing a gravel road in Everglades National Park before it was caught by two men also in the video.

Holden Hunter, the original poster, said the python was one of the largest pythons caught in Florida.

In a message alongside the video, Hunter said the snake measured 17 feet, 2 inches long and weighed 198 pounds.

“It’s crazy that these things are all over Florida now but no one expects to see one this big,” he wrote.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
Parking garage where two Blacksburg High School students were found dead in a vehicle
Memorial set up for teens found dead in Blacksburg
The double fatal crash happened on State Route 7 near milepost three just after 9 p.m. Sunday.
Troopers: Chase suspect hit and kills innocent driver
Wildfires spreading across West Virginian counties are man-made says WV DOF
Wildfires spreading across West Virginian counties are man-made says WV DOF
Walmart said all stores nationwide will have sensory-friendly hours every day between 8 a.m. to...
Walmart to expand sensory-friendly hours nationwide

Latest News

FILE - The FBI's J. Edgar Hoover headquarters building in Washington on Nov. 2, 2016. The Biden...
Biden administration picks Maryland for new FBI headquarters
Stephen Tyler Bieneman, right, stands outside the federal courthouse, Monday, Nov. 6, 2023, in...
Jury finds man not guilty of assaulting woman at US research station in Antarctica
FILE - A man takes pictures of Caesars Palace hotel and casino in Las Vegas, Jan. 12, 2015. The...
Tentative deal is close with Las Vegas hotel workers union amid strike threat, says MGM’s CEO
Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin takes part in a press conference Friday in Tel Aviv, Israel.
US launches airstrike on site in Syria in response to attacks by Iranian-backed militias
Republican presidential candidates from left, former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, former UN...
Haley and DeSantis criticize Trump for skipping the third GOP debate and suggest he’s weakened