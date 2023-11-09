Virginia State Police investigating death in Wythe County

By Kassidy Brown
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 3:40 PM EST
WYTHE COUNTY, Va. (WVVA) - The Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation’s Wytheville Field Office is currently investigating the unattended death of an adult male in Wythe County.

According to VSP, state police were notified at approximately 10:58 a.m. on November 8 that a deceased male had been located under the Max Meadows Road overpass at Exit 80 off Interstate 81.

VSP said that there is no evidence to indicate the death was suspicious in nature at this time.

State police is still in the process of notifying the individual’s next of kin.

