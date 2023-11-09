U.S. Marshals searching for West Virginia man wanted for murder in Kentucky

CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - U.S. Marshals are searching for a West Virginia man wanted for murder in Kentucky.

According to a release from U.S. Marshals, 36-year-old Charles Ray Blevins, of Williamson in Mingo County, is wanted by the U.S. Marshals, Kentucky State Police, and West Virginia Department of Corrections on a warrant for first-degree murder, felon in possession of a firearm, and violations of parole.

The U.S. Marshals Service and Crime Stoppers are offering a combined reward of up to $10,000 for information leading to Belvins’ arrest.

U.S. Marshals say Blevins was convicted of second-degree murder in Cabell County in 2009. He was sentenced to prison but was released on parole in 2019.

On July 6, 2019, Blevins is alleged to have shot and killed 44-year-old Adrian Smith in South Williamson, Kentucky.

U.S. Marshals say warrants were obtained for Blevins by the Kentucky State Police and the West Virginia Department of Corrections on July 11, 2019.

Since the warrants were obtained, Blevins has evaded apprehension from law enforcement.

Blevins is described as being 6′3″ tall and 210 pounds with the following tattoos on his left forearm:

  • A heart with an arrow through it with ribbon
  • “Natosha”
  • “To Lose Your Soul”

On Blevins’ right forearm are the words “Why Gain the World.”

Authorities say Blevins has likely changed his appearance and may be living under an alias.

He should be considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone who knows Belvins’ whereabouts is asked to call the USMS Tip Hotline at 1-877-926-8332. Tips can also be submitted online at http://www.usmarshals.gov. All tips are kept confidential.

Below is Blevins’ wanted poster:

