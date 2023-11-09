Tazewell students buy groceries for local food bank

Masonry students and pre-k children gather groceries to be given to the Labor of Love Mission's food bank
Masonry students and pre-k children gather groceries to be given to the Labor of Love Mission's food bank(WVVA News)
By Robert Castillo
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 4:03 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TAZEWELL, Va. (WVVA) - Masonry students at the Tazewell Career and Technical Center bought more than $1,100 worth of groceries with the help of pre-k students from Tazewell Primary School.

The items bought from the Food Lion will be donated to the local food bank Labor of Love Mission. The money used to purchase the items was donated from Tazewell Primary School to the masonry program after they completed a tricycle track for the primary school.

Instead of using the money for future programs the program’s instructor Robert Steele decided to do this instead. One student in the program says the experience will hopefully set a good example for the young helpers.

“Honestly, it means a great deal for me because these kids are going to be our newest generation and we need to show them kindness,” said Zander Viers.

Once the purchased food is sorted out the students will meet again to hand the food out and get a first hand experience in giving back.

