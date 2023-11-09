Sweet Babies Bakery hosts official ribbon cutting

Sweet Babies Bakery ribbon cutting(WVVA News)
By Kassidy Brown
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 2:00 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
PRINCETON, W.Va. (WVVA) - Sweet Babies Bakery & Deli celebrated their official grand opening, today, with the Chamber of Commerce of the Two Virginias, the city of Princeton, the Princeton Economic Development Authority, and other supporters.

The business offers all things sugary, including cupcakes, brownies and fried pies; but they’re no strangers to the more savory selections, which they provide through their deli. Here, customers can choose between freshly baked bread, sandwiches and soups.

If you haven’t had the chance to stop in to check the spot out for yourself, there’s still plenty of time to support the new business.

Sweet Babies Bakery is open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday and 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, and they care located at 514 Rogers St. Princeton, WV.

For more information, check out their Facebook page.

