Shady Spring takes the first set, but falls to Philip Barbour in the state semifinals

In a repeat of the past three state championships, the Lady Tigers fall to the Lady Colts in four sets
By Jon Surratt
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 1:30 AM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WVVA) - The Shady Spring Lady Tigers coming off their win against Liberty (Harrison) in the state quarterfinals, the No. 2 seed Lady Tigers to take on the No. 3 seed Philip Barbour Lady Colts in the state semifinals. The game was a repeat of the past three state championships in Class AA.

Shady Spring would jump out to a 1-0 set advantage (26-24), but would fall in the final three sets (25-23, 28-26, and 25-18). Shady Spring’s season ends in the state semifinals.

