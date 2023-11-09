Shady Spring takes the first set, but falls to Philip Barbour in the state semifinals

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WVVA) - The Shady Spring Lady Tigers coming off their win against Liberty (Harrison) in the state quarterfinals, the No. 2 seed Lady Tigers to take on the No. 3 seed Philip Barbour Lady Colts in the state semifinals. The game was a repeat of the past three state championships in Class AA.

Shady Spring would jump out to a 1-0 set advantage (26-24), but would fall in the final three sets (25-23, 28-26, and 25-18). Shady Spring’s season ends in the state semifinals.

