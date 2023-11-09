Raleigh County Sheriff warns of scam

By Kassidy Brown
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 11:32 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RALEIGH COUNTY, W.Va. (WVVA) - The Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office is warning citizens about scam calls from people claiming to be deputies with RCSO.

According to a post from RCSO, the scammer is claiming to be a detective with the Sheriff’s Office with a warrant for the arrest of the victim for missing court as a witness or some other role.

RCSO says that these calls are not legitimate, and they said that RCSO will never call asking for bond, bail, or fine money. Should you receive one of these calls, hang up immediately and do not give them any information whatsoever.

If you would like, you can report these calls at 304-255-9300 or in person at our headquarters facility located at 308 Ned Payne Drive in Beckley.

RCSO reminds people that the scammers often “spoof” their number so that the call appears to be coming from a legitimate government agency, when in actuality it’s simply a VOIP phone line.

RCSO said to always be skeptical of any unsolicited phone calls, and never give your information or access to money under these circumstances.

