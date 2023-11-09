Raleigh County secures grant for surveillance cameras


Raleigh County is in the process of securing a nearly $67,000 grant to help address the recent...
Raleigh County is in the process of securing a nearly $67,000 grant to help address the recent rise in gun violence.(wvva)
By Annie Moore
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 1:48 PM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - Raleigh County is in the process of securing a nearly $67,000 grant to help address the recent rise in gun violence.

The Homeland Security grant would put up specialized cameras in various parts of the county that are major stretches or high priorities.

As Lt. Jason Redden explained to WVVA News, the cameras are not designed to spy on residents; they are simply used as an investigation tool after a crime. He also said the cameras have specialized technology for law enforcement.

“If we have a description of a vehicle or suspect, we can query the system to see if it has a male subject wearing an orange jacket and blue jeans and it will give us any images of male subjects wearing jackets and blue jeans. We can then research that to see if they were a subject or if they weren’t.”

While the particular model has yet to be selected, Lt. Redden said some even have License Plate Readers which flags fugitives as part of a nationwide database. He said the county already has a couple LPRs set up as part of a separate grant.

“If they’re looking for a particular vehicle, all they have to do is see if they went through the intersection of Glen Daniel and Route 3,” added Commission Pres. Dave Tolliver.

When it comes to securing surveillance from nearby homes and business, Lt. Redden said there is a lot of faulty equipment that could make or break a case.

“Lt. Redden said it usually takes about a year from the start of the grant process to being able to put the cameras up. He also said they will be moveable to different locations and high priority areas.

He said the hope is to have the cameras in place within the year.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
Parking garage where two Blacksburg High School students were found dead in a vehicle
Memorial set up for teens found dead in Blacksburg
Both older and newer $2 bills could have significant value, depending on several factors.
Your $2 bill could be worth thousands
Election graphic (MGN)
Unofficial results for Tazewell County’s 2023 elections
Ella, a dog at a shelter in Pennsylvania, was finally adopted under sentimental circumstances.
‘It was meant to be’: Woman at animal shelter adopts dog wearing her late pet’s donated bandana

Latest News

Birthdays: 11.9.23
Birthdays: 11.9.23
The wildfires along the New River Gorge appeared to be spreading on Thursday.
Wildfires in New River Gorge appear to be spreading
The Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office is warning citizens about scam calls from people claiming...
Raleigh County Sheriff warns of scam
Serenity Hawley, found dead in a vehicle in Blacksburg
Mother: Teen found dead in Blacksburg died two days before 18th birthday