PCH hosts diabetes education class

By Jessica Nuzzo
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 8:49 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
PRINCETON, W.Va. (WVVA) - Members of the community got to learn information from a local dietitian, nurse, and pharmacist about managing their diabetes.

A diabetes education class was held this afternoon at the Princeton Community Hospital Education Center.

This class went over how to treat both high and low blood sugars and how to manage diabetes with a healthy diet and/or medications.

Food was prepared by the WVU Extension Office that included recipes that would be suitable for a person with diabetes.

Clinical Dietitian Tisha James says she wants people to be better educated to help themselves and their loved ones.

“So many people have diabetes in particularly our population here is a high percentage of diabetes, heart disease and obesity, and just to be educated is better how to take care of yourself. My part in the dietitian, what you eat teaching people how to eat portion balance makes a big difference. You know how to take care of yourself, if you’re educated.”

People that are wanting to learn more about managing their diabetes are encouraged to go to the American Diabetes Association website or attend a class at the education center that will be scheduled at the beginning of next year.

