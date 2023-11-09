October’s Teacher Feature Winner: Ainsley Miller

BLUEFIELD, Va. (WVVA) - Ainsley Miller has been teaching for three years but it’s her first year at Graham Intermediate School. And right out of the gate, she’s already making an impact. Miller has an undergraduate degree in theater and before getting into teaching Miller says she dreamed of being an entertainer.

“I thought I was going to be an actor. Like I was going to move to New York and trying the whole Broadway thing. I even auditioned at Barter Theatre locally. I really thought that was what I was going to do. Right out of college I actually got my first professional acting job at Theater West Virginia. After that summer I was like I’m not so sure this is going to be a forever thing,” said Miller.

Miller says her love for teaching was developed after being a substitute and a developmental assistant. She then went back to school and got a master’s degree in education. Miller says she was almost destined to be a teacher.

“My mom was actually a teacher for 30 years so no one was more shocked than her when I was like I’m going to go back to school and be a teacher,” said Miller.

Miller was nominated due to her effort in connecting with her student’s parents during and after school hours.

“I try to keep really good communication with parents to build that rapport and let them know what’s going on all the time. Make sure that they are very informed about what we’re doing here at the school,” said Miller.

Miller says that rapport isn’t just for parents. It extends to her students too. She tells jokes or dresses up as book characters often times to put smiles on her students faces. Miller says she’s humbled by winning this award.

“Makes me feel really good. Sometimes I’m really tough on myself. Hearing that I’ve actually made a difference really, really makes me feel like I’m doing what I truly need to be doing,” said Miller.

Miller add she wants her students to know they can be whatever they want to be and they should follow their dreams.

