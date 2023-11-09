Needed rain rolls in on Friday, we dry out by Vets Day

DAY PLANNER (maxuser | WVVA WEATHER)

A few spotty showers will be possible tonight, and temps will hover in the 40s and 50s. Friday will bring wider-spread rain as low pressure moves in. We’ll see on and off showers and even a few snowflakes at higher elevations throughout the day. Temps will hover in the 40s through the day and will likely drop a bit during the afternoon.

We’ll dry out, but temps will be colder Friday night, falling into the upper 20s-mid 30s under clearing skies. Fog and frost look likely, especially in deeper sheltered valleys into Friday night-early Saturday.

The rest of our weekend will be cooler, but dry! Highs on Saturday and Sunday will hit the 40s and low 50s, while low temps will be in upper 20s-low 30s into early next week.

We gradually warm back up a bit into late next week...

