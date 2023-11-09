N.C. man pleads guilty to role in W.Va. counterfeit currency conspiracy

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - Xavier Sanders, 24, of Charlotte, North Carolina, pled guilty to conspiracy to commit an offense against the United States.

According to the U.S. Department of Justice, Sanders admitted to his role in a conspiracy to create and pass counterfeit United States currency in the Southern District of West Virginia.

Court documents and statements made in court said that on October 12, 2022, Sanders traveled with Crystal Wilks, Jamarcus Harris, and a third co-conspirator from North Carolina to West Virginia. Sanders admitted that they passed counterfeit $100 bills at businesses in Beckley, Fayetteville and Summersville upon their arrival.

Sanders is scheduled to be sentenced on March 22, 2024, and faces a maximum penalty of five years in prison, three years of supervised release, and a $250,000 fine. Sanders also owes at least $400 in restitution.

Wilks, 23, and Harris, 32, both of Lenoir, North Carolina, each pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit an offense against the United States on October 13, 2023, and await sentencing.

