Much needed rain arrives this afternoon, with the bulk of it arriving on Friday.

Starting out this morning, it’s hot, especially for early November. As we wake up with temperatures in the low 60s, we’ll gradually warm up into the mid 60s around lunchtime. After that, around 1 or 2 PM, we’re going to see a cold front begin to push in which will drop temperatures down through the afternoon. We’re going to start overcast and when the front passes us, we’ll see some rain showers moving through. The rain today will be scattered, but overnight we’ll start to see more widespread, lighter rain. The wind gusts this afternoon will also be blowing in some smoke across our area from first in our region, so it will be a little bit smoky too.

This afternoon we'll see temperatures falling after lunch time. Rain arrives today. (maxuser | WVVA WEATHER)

Tomorrow is going to be rainy for most of the day. High temperatures will be cooler, sitting in the 40s. Rain will start out light, but get heavier as we get closer to noon. Rain will begin exiting our region, leaving us mainly dry for the evening. Overnight lows will be back in the 30s Friday night. By the end of the day Friday, we look to get anywhere from a quarter of an inch to half an inch of rain. Not all of the rain we need to temper the drought, but much needed all the same.

Widespread rain tomorrow, with some of us even seeing some wintry mix in the upper elevations. (maxuser | WVVA WEATHER)

Veterans Day weekend is looking pretty nice, with partly cloudy skies all weekend long, and highs in the low 50s. After that we look to trend seasonable next week, and even a little warmer by week’s end. Stay tuned.

