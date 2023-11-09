Manchin will not seek re-election

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WVVA) - Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., said today he will not seek re-election next year.

“To the West Virginians who have put their trust in me and fought side by side to make our state better – it has been an honor of my life to serve you. Thank you,” Manchin said in a statement.

Manchin said he will “fight to unite the middle.”

“After months of deliberation and long conversations with my family, I believe in my heart of hearts that I have accomplished what I set out to do for West Virginia,” he said. “I have made one of the toughest decisions of my life and decided that I will not be running for re-election to the United States Senate, but what I will be doing is traveling the country and speaking out to see if there is an interest in creating a movement to mobilize the middle and bring Americans together.”

Manchin has in the past been linked to a possible third party run.

