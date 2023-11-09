James Monroe falls to Williamstown in the state semifinals after a three-set defeat

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WVVA) - After coming off their thrilling state quarterfinals win over No. 6 Greenbrier West, the No. 3 seed James Monroe Ldy Mavericks took on the No. 2 seed Williamston Lady Yellow Jackets in the state semifinals for Class A.

Every set would end up coming down to either four or five points, but James Monroe would lose in a sweep (25-20, 25-21, 25-21). James Monroe’s season ends in the state semifinals.

