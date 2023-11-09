Greenbrier County man pleads guilty to federal gun crime

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - Rance Allen Mitchem, 41, of Lewisburg, pled guilty to possession with intent to distribute five grams or more methamphetamine, today.

According to the U.S. Department of Justice, on July 27, 2022, law enforcement officers executed a search warrant at a Lewisburg apartment where Mitchem was staying. Officers seized approximately 38 grams of methamphetamine, scales, packaging materials, and a Taurus model G2S .40-caliber handgun. Mitchem admitted to possessing the seized methamphetamine and an additional 93.1 grams of methamphetamine that officers found when Mitchem told them it was in his parked vehicle.

Mitchem further admitted that he intended to distribute the methamphetamine and use some of it himself. Mitchem also told officers that he had distributed quantities of methamphetamine at least once a week for approximately five months.

Mitchem is set to be sentenced on March 8, 2024, where he will face a mandatory minimum of five years and up to 40 years in prison, at least four years of supervised release, and a $5 million fine.

