Dr. Randy Maxwell honored by Bluefield American Legion

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) -The Bluefield chapter of the American Legion Post 9 held a special presentation and luncheon Thursday at the Clover Club in Bluefield.

Local chiropractor Dr. Randy Maxwell was honored with the distinguished local citizen award by the veteran’s organization for his work in the community.

Dr Maxwell has lived in Mercer County since 2006 and was recognized for his efforts working with Rotary, the Chamber of Commerce, and his late wife’s showcasing of the local trail system.

in his remarks, an emotional Maxwell thanked the veterans...Saying it was an honor to receive this distinction from a group that has done so much for our country.

“It’s an honor for me to be here. It’s an honor for me to be recognized by the people that I hold in such high regard for what they have done for me. You know in a nutshell I couldn’t believe it that these guys were recognizing me instead of me recognizing them.”

Maxwell expressed his thanks to the group and indicates that he and his sons will continue the battle against cancer in this area.

