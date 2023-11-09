Deer tests positive for rabies in West Virginia

A deer in eastern West Virginia has tested positive for rabies.
A deer in eastern West Virginia has tested positive for rabies.(WRDW)
By Frank Egan
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 10:40 AM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAMPSHIRE COUNTY, W.Va (WDTV) - A deer in eastern West Virginia has tested positive for rabies.

The Hampshire County Health Department released a post on their Facebook page warning hunters about the positive case on Wednesday.

According to the post, the West Virginia Department of Agriculture claims that one single confirmed case of rabies indicates a higher likeliness that more cases can be expected to follow.

The Department goes on to say that all mammals, including white-tailed deer, are susceptible to rabies, and recommends the following list of precautions hunters and wildlife enthusiasts should follow to avoid risk of infection:

  • Include disposable gloves in your hunting gear.
  • Wear gloves when field dressing or butchering mammals, and discard gloves in the trash.
  • Wash your hands with soap and water when you are finished.
  • Rabies virus can be transmitted through the animal’s saliva and blood into an open wound.
  • Do not consume animals that appear to be abnormal

If you see a deer or other mammal acting strangely, the Department asks that you report your observations here: https://wvdnr.gov/contact/

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
Parking garage where two Blacksburg High School students were found dead in a vehicle
Memorial set up for teens found dead in Blacksburg
Both older and newer $2 bills could have significant value, depending on several factors.
Your $2 bill could be worth thousands
Election graphic (MGN)
Unofficial results for Tazewell County’s 2023 elections
Ella, a dog at a shelter in Pennsylvania, was finally adopted under sentimental circumstances.
‘It was meant to be’: Woman at animal shelter adopts dog wearing her late pet’s donated bandana

Latest News

Birthdays: 11.9.23
Birthdays: 11.9.23
The wildfires along the New River Gorge appeared to be spreading on Thursday.
Wildfires in New River Gorge appear to be spreading
The Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office is warning citizens about scam calls from people claiming...
Raleigh County Sheriff warns of scam
Serenity Hawley, found dead in a vehicle in Blacksburg
Mother: Teen found dead in Blacksburg died two days before 18th birthday