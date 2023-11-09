Deer tests positive for rabies in West Virginia

HAMPSHIRE COUNTY, W.Va (WDTV) - A deer in eastern West Virginia has tested positive for rabies.

The Hampshire County Health Department released a post on their Facebook page warning hunters about the positive case on Wednesday.

According to the post, the West Virginia Department of Agriculture claims that one single confirmed case of rabies indicates a higher likeliness that more cases can be expected to follow.

The Department goes on to say that all mammals, including white-tailed deer, are susceptible to rabies, and recommends the following list of precautions hunters and wildlife enthusiasts should follow to avoid risk of infection:

Include disposable gloves in your hunting gear.

Wear gloves when field dressing or butchering mammals, and discard gloves in the trash.

Wash your hands with soap and water when you are finished.

Rabies virus can be transmitted through the animal’s saliva and blood into an open wound.

Do not consume animals that appear to be abnormal

If you see a deer or other mammal acting strangely, the Department asks that you report your observations here: https://wvdnr.gov/contact/

