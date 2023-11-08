TAZEWELL, Va. (WVVA) - Unofficial results for Tazewell County’s 2023 elections are in. You can find a full look at the votes on our election results page: https://www.wvva.com/politics/election-results/

As of midnight Wednesday, Sen. Travis Hackworth (R) was the apparent winner for Va.’s 5th Senate District, defeating Robert Beckman (D). Del. Will Morefield (R) was the apparent winner over David Ratliff (I) in the race for Va.’s 43rd House of Delegates District.

Other races include those for Soil and Water Conservation Director, School Board and Circuit Court Clerk. Those results and more can be found right here on WVVA.

