Unofficial results for Tazewell County’s 2023 elections

By Ben Schwartz
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 12:26 AM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TAZEWELL, Va. (WVVA) - Unofficial results for Tazewell County’s 2023 elections are in. You can find a full look at the votes on our election results page: https://www.wvva.com/politics/election-results/

As of midnight Wednesday, Sen. Travis Hackworth (R) was the apparent winner for Va.’s 5th Senate District, defeating Robert Beckman (D). Del. Will Morefield (R) was the apparent winner over David Ratliff (I) in the race for Va.’s 43rd House of Delegates District.

Other races include those for Soil and Water Conservation Director, School Board and Circuit Court Clerk. Those results and more can be found right here on WVVA.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
The double fatal crash happened on State Route 7 near milepost three just after 9 p.m. Sunday.
Troopers: Chase suspect hit and kills innocent driver
Wildfires spreading across West Virginian counties are man-made says WV DOF
Wildfires spreading across West Virginian counties are man-made says WV DOF
Police appeared to gather evidence outside the home Saturday night.
UPDATE: Man dies from self-inflicted stab wounds after shoplifting complaint and police pursuit in Bluefield, Va.
2023 election
Voting underway in Virginia: A look at Tazewell’s ballot

Latest News

State lawmakers approve budget compromise during special session of General Assembly.
Virginia Democrats sweep legislative elections
The Senate District 4 election pits Republican David Suetterlein against Democrat Trish...
Suetterlein wins reelection to Virginia Senate
Unofficial results for Tazewell County’s 2023 elections
Head gave his victory speech Tuesday night at the Republican watch party in Roanoke County.
Republican Chris Head declares victory for Senate District 3