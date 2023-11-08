Two found dead in vehicle identified as high school students

By Pat Thomas
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 9:51 AM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Two people found dead in a vehicle in Blacksburg have been identified as Blacksburg High School students, both juveniles. Blacksburg Police say it is their policy not to release the names of juveniles in such cases.

The Blacksburg Police Department responded to the parking garage at 723 University City Blvd, just north of the Virginia Tech campus, for a report of a suspicious vehicle. Officers found the two students, as well as a weapon, inside the vehicle. Police say they believe this is an isolated incident and there is no threat to the community.

The Blacksburg Police Department and the Town of Blacksburg report they are working with Montgomery County Public Schools to ensure any necessary services are available for MCPS staff or students.

The school district released this statement:

“First and foremost in our thoughts are the families and loved ones of the two children who lost their lives. As a parent of three daughters, I cannot imagine what they are going through, and they will remain in my prayers.  For our students and staff, we have put extensive support services in place to help them process this sudden and tragic loss.  Working with NRVCS and our county resources, we will have these supports in place for as long as necessary.  We are deeply saddened by this loss and are trying our best as a community to deal with the devastating impact.”

Anyone with information that might help the investigation is asked to call the Blacksburg Police Department Crime Tip Line at 540-961-1819 or email bpdtipline@blacksburg.gov.

