Tazewell Co. voters encourage election participation

BLUEFIELD, Va. (WVVA) -Tuesday is election day and, in Tazewell County, there are a variety of positions to be decided, including the House and Senate of Virginia, Clerk of Court, treasurer, sheriff, and more. We spoke to some of the people who came out to vote today and asked them what makes them want to cast their ballots.

“I’m grateful for the opportunity that we live in a country where we can vote, express our opinions, vote for the people that we think would be the good leadership that we need in the community and in the state and just grateful for that opportunity,” says Don Scott.

“I taught social studies in high school and encouraged my students to always vote. And I’ll have to tell you this, I told them I was a ‘Republicrat,’ that I didn’t always vote for the party, I voted for the person and the issue,” says Peg Scott.

“I think this is an important election in Virginia, and everybody needs to get out and vote so your voice will be heard,” says Theresa Baria.

Baria also says that you shouldn’t complain about who gets elected if you don’t vote.

