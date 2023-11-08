Tazewell Co. voters encourage election participation

“...Everybody needs to get out and vote so your voice will be heard,” says one voter.
By Clayton McChesney
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 7:27 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLUEFIELD, Va. (WVVA) -Tuesday is election day and, in Tazewell County, there are a variety of positions to be decided, including the House and Senate of Virginia, Clerk of Court, treasurer, sheriff, and more. We spoke to some of the people who came out to vote today and asked them what makes them want to cast their ballots.

“I’m grateful for the opportunity that we live in a country where we can vote, express our opinions, vote for the people that we think would be the good leadership that we need in the community and in the state and just grateful for that opportunity,” says Don Scott.

“I taught social studies in high school and encouraged my students to always vote. And I’ll have to tell you this, I told them I was a ‘Republicrat,’ that I didn’t always vote for the party, I voted for the person and the issue,” says Peg Scott.

“I think this is an important election in Virginia, and everybody needs to get out and vote so your voice will be heard,” says Theresa Baria.

Baria also says that you shouldn’t complain about who gets elected if you don’t vote.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
UPDATE: Pedestrian dies of injuries in Greenbrier County traffic accident
Police appeared to gather evidence outside the home Saturday night.
UPDATE: Man dies from self-inflicted stab wounds after shoplifting complaint and police pursuit in Bluefield, Va.
Wildfires spreading across West Virginian counties are man-made says WV DOF
Wildfires spreading across West Virginian counties are man-made says WV DOF
Logan Casto, 23, of Cross Lanes, West Virginia, is charged with human smuggling, unlawul flight...
West Virginia woman charged with human smuggling

Latest News

Local volunteer fire dept. uses funding to update equipment
Local volunteer fire dept. uses funding to update equipment
US Capitol Christmas Tree
U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree makes stop in Beckley on its way to Washington
WVVA News at 5
U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree makes stop in Beckley on its way to Washington
Tazewell County church has funeral for beloved member's dog
Tazewell County church has funeral for beloved member's dog