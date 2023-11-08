Suetterlein wins reelection to Virginia Senate

ROANOKE CO., Va. (WDBJ) - Republican Sen. David Suetterlein won reelection Tuesday night, defeating Democratic challenger and Roanoke City Council member Trish White-Boyd.

Roanoke Valley Republicans celebrated a string of victories, including a sweep of the Roanoke County offices that were on the ballot.

The race in Senate District 4 took longer to call as Republicans waited for the early vote to be counted, but shortly before 10 p.m. they came to the podium at their election night party and declared Suetterlein the winner.

Suetterlein described it as a victory that wasn’t won on Election Day, but with all the work that began many months earlier. And in an interview with WDBJ7, he said he was pleased to keep the support of constituents he represented before redistricting.

“I was especially grateful for the wide margins we received in Salem, Roanoke County and Montgomery, where I have previously represented,” Suetterlein said. “I appreciate that the voters like what we did in the past, and the voters in other parts that did not vote for me, I look forward to earning their trust as well.”

Suetterlein said he is gratified that the Neo Natal Intensive Care Unit he supported will open soon at LewisGale Medical Center in Salem.

He said he will continue working on many of the priorities he has embraced in the past including tax relief and fair electric rates. And Suetterlein said he will be watching the rest of the General Assembly races to see how the results might change the political landscape in Richmond when the legislature reconvenes in January.

