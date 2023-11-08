Republican Chris Head declares victory for Senate District 3

Head gave his victory speech Tuesday night at the Republican watch party in Roanoke County.
Head gave his victory speech Tuesday night at the Republican watch party in Roanoke County.(Patsy Montesinos)
By Patsy Montesinos
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 12:23 AM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Republican Chris Head is hoping to move from the House of Delegates to the state Senate -- with an expected win over Democrat Jade Harris. Although not all votes are counted yet, Head has a high lead ahead of Harris.

The new Senate District 3 covers a lot of territory, from Craig County all the way to Waynesboro.

Republicans declared an early victory around 9:45 p.m. Tuesday.

Chris Head took the stage early in the night to celebrate the win. He said he was humbled and thanked his family and supporters.

“The Roanoke Valley has afforded me the great honor of representing them for the last 12 years. And now that’s just being extended up all the way up through the Valley into the Shenandoah Valley, all the way up to Stanton and Waynesboro and Augusta County and the new parts of the district and Rockbridge and Craig and Allegheny,” said Head. “It’s I just it’s overwhelming, and I’m just so very, very thankful.”

Head, who has served years on the House of Delegates, says he is committed to his conservative values.

WDBJ7 asked him what was on his agenda as he is headed to Richmond. Here’s what he had to say:

“Continuing to stand up for the needs of small business, to continue to stand up for the needs of parents and being able to give educational choice,” explained Head. “We’ve got to take care of (I-81) 81. I probably heard about that more than anything else this session, this election cycle, because that’s really become a really pressing need and we’ve got to... have some serious discussions about how we’re gonna get that taken care of.”

Head’s opponent was Democrat Jade Harris, who ran on a progressive platform. Harris is pro-choice, for gun safety and LGBTQ+ protections. Harris is from Rockbridge County and has served on local government. WDBJ7 reached out to Harris for a comment and is waiting to hear back.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
The double fatal crash happened on State Route 7 near milepost three just after 9 p.m. Sunday.
Troopers: Chase suspect hit and kills innocent driver
Wildfires spreading across West Virginian counties are man-made says WV DOF
Wildfires spreading across West Virginian counties are man-made says WV DOF
Police appeared to gather evidence outside the home Saturday night.
UPDATE: Man dies from self-inflicted stab wounds after shoplifting complaint and police pursuit in Bluefield, Va.
2023 election
Voting underway in Virginia: A look at Tazewell’s ballot

Latest News

LNL Breaking News: State Department Issues Worldwide Caution
The law went into effect on June 27, 2023
New law goes into effect to protect pregnant workers nationwide
The announcement comes one year after the Supreme Court overturned the abortion rights once...
House Democrats introduce Abortion Justice Act
The announcement comes one year after the Supreme Court overturned the abortion rights once...
House Democrats introduce Abortion Justice Act
Democrats reintroduce a bill to federally protect contraception
Democrats reintroduce bill to safeguard access to contraception