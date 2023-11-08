Rain chances will finally rise through the end of the week

Much-needed showers will finally start to pop up on Thursday
YARDWORK FORECAST
(maxuser | WVVA WEATHER)
By Katherine Thompson
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 6:28 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
OVERNIGHT
(maxuser | WVVA WEATHER)

Temps tonight will stay mild for this time of year, dropping into the 50s and low 60s. We’ll stay breezy and dry overnight, with increasing clouds.

TOMORROW
(maxuser | WVVA WEATHER)

Thursday, a cold front will start to approach us, so spotty showers out ahead of this system will likely pop-up throughout the day. Highs tomorrow will be warmer for one more day, hitting the mid 60s to low 70s. Thursday night, wider-spread rain will be working in as the front pushes through. Low temps will drop into the upper 30s-low 40s late Thursday AM and into Friday AM.

WIND GUST FORECAST
(maxuser | WVVA WEATHER)

Friday will bring rain on and off throughout the day. At the higher spots early Friday AM and again late Friday night, a little snow and/or ice could mix in at times, especially across the higher terrain north of the I-64 corridor. Otherwise we’ll still be a bit breezy and chilly with high temps in the 40s. Friday night, rain/any mix will gradually wrap up.

WINTRY MIX POSSIBLE FOR SOME ON FRIDAY
(maxuser | WVVA WEATHER)

Veterans Day will be cool and dry, with sun and highs in the upper 40s and low 50s. The weather will be on repeat into Sunday- we’ll be cool and dry during the day, and chilly and mainly clear at night.

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) -

