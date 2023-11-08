Rain chances will finally rise through the end of the week
Much-needed showers will finally start to pop up on Thursday
Temps tonight will stay mild for this time of year, dropping into the 50s and low 60s. We’ll stay breezy and dry overnight, with increasing clouds.
Thursday, a cold front will start to approach us, so spotty showers out ahead of this system will likely pop-up throughout the day. Highs tomorrow will be warmer for one more day, hitting the mid 60s to low 70s. Thursday night, wider-spread rain will be working in as the front pushes through. Low temps will drop into the upper 30s-low 40s late Thursday AM and into Friday AM.
Friday will bring rain on and off throughout the day. At the higher spots early Friday AM and again late Friday night, a little snow and/or ice could mix in at times, especially across the higher terrain north of the I-64 corridor. Otherwise we’ll still be a bit breezy and chilly with high temps in the 40s. Friday night, rain/any mix will gradually wrap up.
Veterans Day will be cool and dry, with sun and highs in the upper 40s and low 50s. The weather will be on repeat into Sunday- we’ll be cool and dry during the day, and chilly and mainly clear at night.
