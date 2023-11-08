“Pet Supplies for Fines” is back at the Raleigh County Library

By Gailyn Markham
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 5:31 PM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - The Raleigh County Public Library is helping a local animal shelter while helping you pay down any library fees.

The library’s “Pet Supplies for Fines” initiative is back until next week. From now until Wednesday, November 15, you can drop off cat and dog food and litter to get dollars knocked off your library fees.

Cans of wet cat or dog food are worth $1, a bag of cat litter is $5 and a bag of dry food is $10. All these donations will go to a local animal shelter, the Humane Society of Raleigh County.

“We want to be a big part of this community and be able to help these businesses that need us,” shared Cari Burns, a Circulation and Children’s Clerk at the Raleigh County Public Library’s Beckley location. “With the humane society, they’re always getting an overflow of pets and things like that, and, when monetary donations are impossible for some, some people may have some extra cans of cat or dog food, as well as litter and dry food that can go to a good home...”

Donations can be dropped off at any of the three Raleigh County Public Libary locations: Beckey, Sophia or Shady. Those who do not have any outstanding library fines but still want to give to the supplies drive are welcome and encouraged to do so.

Any questions can be directed to the library at 304-255-0511.

