Montcalm sewage issues resolved

MONTCALM, W.Va. (WVVA) - The general manager for the Bluewell Public Service District says an issue causing sewage to spill into a waterway in Montcalm has been fixed. Bryan Rotenberry says sewage was getting into water along Lorton Lick Road and Simmons River Road due to pumps malfunctioning.

He says the issue was happening for about a week before they were finally able to resolve it on Monday. He says the PSD did have a minor setback on Tuesday but were able to sort the issue out once more.

Rotenberry says the pumps that caused the issue are aging which played a role in their malfunction.

“The pumps were tripping out, pulling some high amperages and we got in there and worked on it. There’s two pumps in each one of those and one of them was pulling high amps. We had to pull it and take it to get some repairs, work done to the motor. The other one we were able to get up and running,” said Rotenberry.

Rotenberry says the Bluewell PSD has been trying to secure funding for new infrastructure that would help get new equipment to stop issues like these from happening. He says this is not the first time something like this has happened.

