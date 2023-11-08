‘A little disappointed’: Youngkin addresses election results

Democrats won full control of the General Assembly
Gov. Glenn Youngkin addressed the 2023 election results on Wednesday, saying he’s “optimistic” about Virginia’s future.
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 1:27 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Gov. Glenn Youngkin addressed the 2023 election results on Wednesday, saying he’s “optimistic” about Virginia’s future.

“I’m a little disappointed,” Youngkin said after Democrats won full control of the General Assembly after two years of divided power.

Gov. Glenn Youngkin says he's "disappointed" about the 2023 election results, but remains optimistic about the future.(WWBT)

He said that many of the races were “razor-thin” and Virginia is “historically a state that has moved back and forth.”

“We are a state that is very comfortable working together across party lines,” Youngkin said.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

