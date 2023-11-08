‘A little disappointed’: Youngkin addresses election results
Democrats won full control of the General Assembly
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 1:27 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Gov. Glenn Youngkin addressed the 2023 election results on Wednesday, saying he’s “optimistic” about Virginia’s future.
“I’m a little disappointed,” Youngkin said after Democrats won full control of the General Assembly after two years of divided power.
He said that many of the races were “razor-thin” and Virginia is “historically a state that has moved back and forth.”
“We are a state that is very comfortable working together across party lines,” Youngkin said.
