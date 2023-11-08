“It’s getting worse”: Mercer County Animal Shelter in code red situation

MERCER COUNTY, W.Va. (WVVA) - The director for the Mercer County Animal shelter, Stacey Harman says they are in desperate need of adoptions and are in code red. Harman says the shelter has around 89 dogs and 50 cats in the building which is way beyond capacity.

Harman says animals at the shelter will have to be adopted or they may be forced to euthanize. She says right now puppies are $50, older dogs are $25 and cats and kittens are $10. The adoption fee gets you not only a pet but also their shots and a spay-neuter voucher.

“I know people are like you’ve already called a code red. The thing about it is, it’s not getting better. It’s getting worse. With cold weather coming it’s just going to continue. If animal control has to bring in something, I have no where to put it as of right now. The only other thing would be to euthanize,” said Harman.

Harman says people should be sure they want an animal before choosing to adopt. She says recently people have been bringing animals back after deciding they can’t take care of them.

