Inaugural Veteran’s Day Parade coming to Town of Bluefield, Va.

Marine Corps flag in downtown Bluefield, Va.
Marine Corps flag in downtown Bluefield, Va.(WVVA News)
By Robert Castillo
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 4:02 PM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLUEFIELD, Va. (WVVA) - The Town of Bluefield, Virginia will be having their inaugural Veteran’s Day Parade on Nov. 11. The town’s recently appointed town manager, Andrew Hanson who spent 33 years in the Army says the parade is going to start at 10 am.

It will begin at the Aaron’s parking lot on South College Avenue and work its way towards downtown. The parade will end at the Veteran’s Memorial on Virginia Avenue. At 11 am the VFW Post 9696 will have a ceremony honoring veterans at the First United Methodist Church on South College Avenue.

Hanson says having a Veteran’s Day Parade was something he wanted to see happen in the town to honor those who served just like him.

“I had discussions with the mayor and other people in the town that they wanted to do something more for Veteran’s Day itself. So we decided to have this parade and to decorate the town in honor of our veterans. We hope that this will be an annual event. As long as I’m here I plan for it to be an annual event,” said Hanson.

Those who will be participating in the parade can start lining up at 9 am.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
The double fatal crash happened on State Route 7 near milepost three just after 9 p.m. Sunday.
Troopers: Chase suspect hit and kills innocent driver
Parking garage where two Blacksburg High School students were found dead in a vehicle
Two found dead in vehicle identified as high school students
Wildfires spreading across West Virginian counties are man-made says WV DOF
Wildfires spreading across West Virginian counties are man-made says WV DOF
Walmart said all stores nationwide will have sensory-friendly hours every day between 8 a.m. to...
Walmart to expand sensory-friendly hours nationwide

Latest News

Cat at the Mercer County Animal Shelter
“It’s getting worse”: Mercer County Animal Shelter in code red situation
Montcalm sewage issues resolved
Montcalm sewage issues resolved
Michael Stemple
Man charged with beating, threatening to kill 3 children while babysitting them
A lawsuit denouncing conditions at a West Virginia jail has been settled, judge says
A lawsuit denouncing conditions at a West Virginia jail has been settled, judge says