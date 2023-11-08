Inaugural Veteran’s Day Parade coming to Town of Bluefield, Va.

BLUEFIELD, Va. (WVVA) - The Town of Bluefield, Virginia will be having their inaugural Veteran’s Day Parade on Nov. 11. The town’s recently appointed town manager, Andrew Hanson who spent 33 years in the Army says the parade is going to start at 10 am.

It will begin at the Aaron’s parking lot on South College Avenue and work its way towards downtown. The parade will end at the Veteran’s Memorial on Virginia Avenue. At 11 am the VFW Post 9696 will have a ceremony honoring veterans at the First United Methodist Church on South College Avenue.

Hanson says having a Veteran’s Day Parade was something he wanted to see happen in the town to honor those who served just like him.

“I had discussions with the mayor and other people in the town that they wanted to do something more for Veteran’s Day itself. So we decided to have this parade and to decorate the town in honor of our veterans. We hope that this will be an annual event. As long as I’m here I plan for it to be an annual event,” said Hanson.

Those who will be participating in the parade can start lining up at 9 am.

