Hot and dry today, but a cool down is on the way

This morning we’re going to be seeing a little bit of fog thanks to some clearing and moisture overnight. This should clear up after sunrise this morning. After that comes an abundance of sunshine, leaving us with some nice weather this afternoon. High temperatures will be hot, sitting in the mid to low 70s. This is thanks to a warm front passing today that will be a prelude to a cold front in the coming days. Winds will begin to pick up as we head into the overnight hours tonight, which will leave us pretty breezy tomorrow.

This afternoon is going to be sunny and hot, with highs in the 70s. (maxuser | WVVA WEATHER)

Highs will begin to cool down tomorrow, sitting in the mid to upper 60s for most. The cold front looks to approach by Thursday afternoon moving in through Friday morning. A few spotty rain showers will be popping up throughout the day, but the bulk of the rain won’t arrive until Friday. Rainfall amounts won’t help with the drought too much though, as we’re only looking at around a quarter of an inch of rain. Temperatures will begin to cool down as we head into Friday, eventually falling into the 40s for the high. Going from above average to below average by the weekend.

Rainfall amounts will be lower than we want, but any rain is good rain. (maxuser | WVVA WEATHER)

