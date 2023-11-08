Deputies to have additional presence at Independence Middle following threats

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - Raleigh County Sheriff’s deputies received a number of calls on Tuesday evening regarding alleged threats by a couple of students at Independence Middle School.

According to a release by J.C. Canaday, deputies followed up on those reports all evening.

“The students alleged to have participated in the threats as well as several alleged witnesses to these threats have been interviewed. As of this posting, we have no been able to substantiate any of those allegations whatsoever.”

Nevertheless, the Sheriff went on to say that additional deputies will be posted at the school on Wednesday out of an abundance of caution.

