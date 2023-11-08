Decision Virginia: A look at 2023 election results

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Voter turnout was steady throughout the day on Tuesday as Central Virginians headed to the polls.

In Richmond, voters rejected a casino coming to the city for the second time in three years.

SENATE DISTRICT 12: Colonial Heights and part of Chesterfield County

Republican Glen Sturtevant defeated Democrat Natan McKenzie

SENATE DISTRICT 13: Parts of Henrico and Dinwiddie counties, the cities of Petersburg and Hopewell, and the counties of Prince George, Sussex, Charles City, and Surry

Democrat Lashrecse Aird (62%) and Republican Eric Ditri (38%)

SENATE DISTRICT 15: Parts of Chesterfield County and the city of Richmond

Democrat Ghazala Hashmi defeated Republican Hayden Fisher

Democrats Rodney Willett and Schuyler VanValkenburg celebrate victories on Tuesday night. (WWBT)

SENATE DISTRICT 16: Part of Henrico County, including the Short Pump area

Democrat Schuyler VanValkenburg defeated Republican Siobhan Dunnavant

During a watch party at Rare Olde Times in Henrico, VanValkenburg took the stage to thank his supporters for their help on the campaign trail.

“We’ve been going around, talking about the issues that matter to people, talking about our values, talking about the things that matter to people and their families. Right, we were connecting with people all year and all year, it just felt like this we were going to win,” he said during his speech on Tuesday night.

VanValkenburg is projected to win his race against Dunnavant with 54 percent of the vote.

HOUSE DISTRICT 57: Parts of Goochland and Henrico counties

Republican David Owen holds a small lead over Democrat Susanna Gibson. They are less than 0.2% apart.

Rodney Willett (Source;WWBT | WWBT)

HOUSE DISTRICT 58: Part of Henrico County

Democrat Rodney Willett defeated Republican Riley Shaia

Willett joined Schuyler VanValkenburg in Henrico for a watch party, where he thanked his supporters for this moment.

“This was a tough race. All the races are tough here, its a split district. You guys know that. We do the work, we get it done,” said Willett during his speech. “My opponent and others thought they could, the Republican leadership led by our governor could come in here and tell us how it’s done, tell us what we think, tell us what we believe in. Well, trust me. They don’t know our values, we know our values here in Henrico.”

Willett is projected to win his race against Shaia with 54 percent of the vote.

HOUSE DISTRICT 59: Parts of Hanover, Henrico and Louisa counties

Republican H.F. “Buddy” Fowler (58%) leads Democrat Rachel Levy (41%)

HOUSE DISTRICT 72: Powhatan, Amelia and Nottoway counties, and part of Chesterfield County

Republican Lee Ware (68%) leads Democrat Bilal Raychouni (31%)

HOUSE DISTRICT 73: Part of Chesterfield County

Republican Mark Earley (58%) leads Democrat Herb Walke (41%)

HOUSE DISTRICT 75: City of Hopewell and parts of Chesterfield and Prince George counties

Republican Carrie Coyner (54%) leads Democrat Stephen Miller-Pitts (44%)

HOUSE DISTRICT 76: Parts of Chesterfield County

Democrat Debra Gardner (61%) leads Republican Duc Truong (38%)

HOUSE DISTRICT 82: Petersburg and parts of Dinwiddie, Prince George and Surry counties

Democrat Kimberly Pope Adams (60%) leads Republican Kimberly Taylor (39%)

