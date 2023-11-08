Common antibiotics still in shortage as strep cases rise

FILE: A pharmacist walks through prescriptions. The powder form of amoxicillin has been in...
By CNN Newsource
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 10:05 AM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
(CNN) - Strep throat is on the rise in the U.S. as antibiotics continue to face a shortage.

Data shows strep cases started increasing in August, largely in children between the ages of 4 and 12.

The most common antibiotic to treat the infection is amoxicillin.

According to the Food and Drug Administration, its powder form has been in shortage since October 2022.

Capsule and tablet forms aren’t on the shortage list, but experts say they are not suitable for some children.

While anyone can get strep throat, it’s most common among kids ages five to 15.

Symptoms include fever, sore throat, and pain when swallowing.

