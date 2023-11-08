Beckley car dealership takes home GMC Mark of Excellence 10 years in a row

By Gailyn Markham
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 5:43 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - For the last nine years, the Beckley Auto Mall has received the GMC Mark of Excellence award, and this year is no different.

On Wednesday, the dealership was presented with the honor at their location on Robert C Byrd Drive, marking 10 consecutive years of going above and beyond. Employees explained that this Mark of Excellence isn’t just for the number of cars you sell, but the number of hearts you touch.

“It’s about how we treat our customers, how we bring them back into our service department, how the vehicles are fixed correctly,” shared Jeff Serio, Dealership Principal and Part Owner of Dutch Miller’s Beckley Auto Mall. “It’s an all-encompassing award, and it’s, you know, it’s extremely prestigious...”

Serio says the dealership is always looking to give more than they take, and adds that they do this by regularly supporting local salvation armies, schools and community groups.

