WVU basketball fans react to first game without Bob Huggins

By Cameron Murray
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 10:22 PM EST|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - WVU Men’s Basketball played their first game of the season on Monday night in what was an emotional night for some fans.

This was the first game in 16 years that Bob Huggins was not on the sidelines for the Mountaineers.

Some fans shared their favorite memories of the legendary coach and what they hope for this season.

“I’m just going to miss him man, sitting on a barstool. I mean, no other coach does that. I mean, he was just a unique coach. He embodies West Virginia.”

“Some of the things he would say, his charisma, how he would interact with the fans, some of the things he would say, the wrath and how you would act. That probably be the best.”

In July, WVU announced that Huggins was relived of his duties as head coach, stating that he had resigned, although Huggins denied that claim and wanted his job back but was not reinstated.

Prior Coverage: Bob Huggins officially resigns from WVU basketball

This news of Huggins leaving deeply affected the entire fan base.

“It was disappointing. I mean, since I was a kid watching WVU basketball, he’s always been coach, and he’s great at what he does. He’s always great with the fans.”

“It was really heartbreaking. I’d love to have him back now.”

But now, WVU basketball starts a new chapter with Josh Eilert taking the head coaching reigns, and fans say they understand this year will be challenging but they hope for the best.

“A new coach always starts out slow, and I think that’s what he’s going to do, but then he’ll pick back up like in the middle of the season and get us together.”

“Oh, it’s great as, as most of WVU fans know, a new head coach in anything means zero expectations. So we can go in pretty much on a solid foundation saying ‘Hey, we hope for the best, but if it doesn’t go the way we planned, then that’s okay.’”

Other fans have a bit higher of expectations, even though the Mountaineers finished last in the Big 12 Conference last season.

Some fans see a brighter future ahead.

“Over 17 wins and at least make the NCAA tournament.”

“I don’t really know the head coach that well, but I really have faith in the assistant coaches, so I’m hoping.”

WVU won their season opener Monday night against Missouri State with a score of 67-59.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
UPDATE: Pedestrian dies of injuries in Greenbrier County traffic accident
Police appeared to gather evidence outside the home Saturday night.
UPDATE: Man dies from self-inflicted stab wounds after shoplifting complaint and police pursuit in Bluefield, Va.
Logan Casto, 23, of Cross Lanes, West Virginia, is charged with human smuggling, unlawul flight...
West Virginia woman charged with human smuggling
The 7200 block of Coal River Road will be closed for an unknown amount of time according to...
Dump truck overturns sending one to hospital

Latest News

Small business owner talks importance of local support during holiday shopping season
Small business owner talks importance of local support during holiday shopping season
2023 election
Voting underway in Virginia: A look at Tazewell’s ballot
Suspect charged
Richlands Police Department investigating alleged robbery
Wildfires spreading across West Virginian counties are man-made says WV DOF
Wildfires spreading across West Virginian counties are man-made says WV DOF
WVVA News at 5
City of Beckley fall leaf pickup scheduled for Monday, Nov. 13