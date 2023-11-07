We’ll be warm and windy at times into Tuesday

Burning should be avoided if possible
TUESDAY
TUESDAY
By Katherine Thompson
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 9:32 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
OVERNIGHT
OVERNIGHT

Tonight, temps be mild for this time of year, dropping into the 40s and 50s. Strong SW winds will develop into Tuesday, allowing for rising humidity, slightly more cloud cover, and warm high temps in the 60s and 70s. We could see a stray shower pop-up somewhere, but most will stay rain-free. Tuesday night, temps will fall into the 40s and 50s again under partly cloudy skies.

WIND GUSTS
WIND GUSTS

Wednesday will bring a mix of sun and clouds, and warm temps again for this time of year, in the upper 60s-mid 70s! Wednesday night will be partly cloudy and mild still, with lows in the 50s, closer to what our average highs would normally be for this time of year!

DAY PLANNER
DAY PLANNER

Thursday will bring increasing cloud cover and we’ll be warmer for one last day until a cold front slides in at the end of the work week...

STAY TUNED!

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) -

