Voting underway in Virginia: A look at Tazewell’s ballot
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 11:28 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TAZEWELL COUNTY, Va. (WVVA) -Voting is underway in Tazewell County for several local elections. To keep up with election results as numbers come in, CLICK HERE.
Here’s a look at the contested races on the ballot today:
Virginia 5th District Senate seat:
- Travis Hackworth - R
- Robert Beckman - D
Virginia House of Delegates 43 District seat:
- James “Will” Morefield - R
- David “Tiger Dave” Ratliff - I
Circuit Court Clerk:
- Charity Hurst - R
- Susie Vance - I
Tazewell Board of Supervisors (Three seats open):
- Charlie Stacy -D
- Chuck Presley - R
- Maggie Asbury - D
- Kyle Cruey - R
- Shanna Plaster - R
Soil and Water Conservation Director (Nonpartisan):
- Harry Phipps
- Rodney Brown
- David Simmons
- Malcolm Rhudy
- Jack Asbury
Uncontested races on the ballot include:
Commonwealth’s Attorney:
- J. Chris Plaster
Tazewell County Sheriff:
- Brian Hieatt
Commissioner of Revenue:
- David R. Anderson
Treasurer:
- David Larimer
School Board (Three seats/Nonpartisan):
- Erik Robinson
- David Woodard
- Donna Whittington
