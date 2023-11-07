Voting underway in Virginia: A look at Tazewell’s ballot

2023 election
2023 election(MGN)
By Kassidy Brown
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 11:28 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TAZEWELL COUNTY, Va. (WVVA) -Voting is underway in Tazewell County for several local elections. To keep up with election results as numbers come in, CLICK HERE.

Here’s a look at the contested races on the ballot today:

Virginia 5th District Senate seat:

  • Travis Hackworth - R
  • Robert Beckman - D

Virginia House of Delegates 43 District seat:

  • James “Will” Morefield - R
  • David “Tiger Dave” Ratliff - I

Circuit Court Clerk:

  • Charity Hurst - R
  • Susie Vance - I

Tazewell Board of Supervisors (Three seats open):

  • Charlie Stacy -D
  • Chuck Presley - R
  • Maggie Asbury - D
  • Kyle Cruey - R
  • Shanna Plaster - R

Soil and Water Conservation Director (Nonpartisan):

  • Harry Phipps
  • Rodney Brown
  • David Simmons
  • Malcolm Rhudy
  • Jack Asbury

Uncontested races on the ballot include:

Commonwealth’s Attorney:

  • J. Chris Plaster

Tazewell County Sheriff:

  • Brian Hieatt

Commissioner of Revenue:

  • David R. Anderson

Treasurer:

  • David Larimer

School Board (Three seats/Nonpartisan):

  • Erik Robinson
  • David Woodard
  • Donna Whittington

