Voting underway in Virginia: A look at Tazewell’s ballot

TAZEWELL COUNTY, Va. (WVVA) -Voting is underway in Tazewell County for several local elections. To keep up with election results as numbers come in, CLICK HERE.

Here’s a look at the contested races on the ballot today:

Virginia 5th District Senate seat:

Travis Hackworth - R

Robert Beckman - D

Virginia House of Delegates 43 District seat:

James “Will” Morefield - R

David “Tiger Dave” Ratliff - I

Circuit Court Clerk:

Charity Hurst - R

Susie Vance - I

Tazewell Board of Supervisors (Three seats open):

Charlie Stacy -D

Chuck Presley - R

Maggie Asbury - D

Kyle Cruey - R

Shanna Plaster - R

Soil and Water Conservation Director (Nonpartisan):

Harry Phipps

Rodney Brown

David Simmons

Malcolm Rhudy

Jack Asbury

Uncontested races on the ballot include:

Commonwealth’s Attorney:

J. Chris Plaster

Tazewell County Sheriff:

Brian Hieatt

Commissioner of Revenue:

David R. Anderson

Treasurer:

David Larimer

School Board (Three seats/Nonpartisan):

Erik Robinson

David Woodard

Donna Whittington

