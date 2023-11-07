U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree makes stop in Beckley on its way to Washington

By Gailyn Markham
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 6:42 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - The weather may have been warm in Raleigh County on Tuesday, but it was Christmastime in Beckley with the arrival of the Capitol’s Christmas Tree.

This year’s tree comes from the Monongahela National Forest, which sits at the base of West Virginia’s Eastern Panhandle. Tuesday morning, the tree spent a few hours in Beckley as part of its U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree Tour.

Employees of the Monongahela National Forest tell WVVA that this is the third time one of their trees has been selected to spend the holidays on the West Lawn, but adds that that doesn’t make this time around any less special.

“Oh, it’s just a great feeling,” explained Tina White, Public Affairs Officer for the Monongahela National Forest. “We’re so proud and so honored that their tree was selected from our national forest...It’s the perfect tree. It’s a 63-foot Norway Spruce. It is perfectly shaped. It’s beautiful, and the architect of the capitol had several to choose from in the Monongahela National Forest, but this is the one he selected, and it is absolutely beautiful.”

There at Tamarack to take in all 63 feet of the tree’s glory were sisters Kelsey Korn, 8, and Kinsley Korn, 11. They say they hope President Biden is as excited to see it as they were.

“I was like, I was so surprised,” Kelsey said when asked what she first thought when she saw the Christmas tree.

“I thought it was gonna be way smaller,” Kinsley added. “It’s way bigger.”

After getting to peek through the window to catch a glimpse of the decorations or even taking a selfie with the tree, the public also got to sign the side of the truck that will carry the Christmas tree to Washington, D.C. WVVA caught up with 14-year-old Douglas Johnson just before he marked his spot in history and put his name up there with people all across the Mountain State.

“It feels like I’m part of, like, something huge and amazing,” he shared. “It’s awesome, honestly.”

The tree has eight more days of touring the state before it arrives in Washington, D.C., on Friday, November 17. It’s garnished with thousands of decorations created by West Virginia children. Numerous schools, 4-H clubs and scout groups submitted their designs to be included.

