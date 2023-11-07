Richlands Police Department investigating alleged robbery

Suspect charged
By Kassidy Brown
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 11:05 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
RICHLANDS, Va. (WVVA) - The Richlands Police Department is investigating an alleged robbery that occurred on November 3.

According to RPD, officers got a call shortly after midnight regarding an alleged robbery of an individual making a night deposit at National Bank on Front Street.

Upon response, units found a male fitting the description running away from the area. A patrol officer was in pursuit of the suspect, but he lost sight of him shortly after.

The Tazewell County Sheriff’s Office responded later with a patrol canine to assist in the search, but the track was unsuccessful as the scent ended at the river.

RDP says that the incident appears to be isolated, and they feel that there is not currently an ongoing threat to the public.

RPD’s Criminal Investigation Division is conducting the ongoing investigation and will provide updates as they become available.

RPD asks that if you have any information regarding this incident, contact Investigator J.A. Daniels at 276-964-9137, or the Tazewell County 911 Communications Center at 276-988-0704 and they will get you in touch with the investigator.

