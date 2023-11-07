Raleigh County Commission funds new technology to avert another water crisis

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - The Raleigh County Commission has approved funding for new technology that could help avert another water crisis.

When freezing temperatures and busted pipes led to severe water outages across the county last winter, Raleigh County Public Service District (PSD) officials were not aware of the extent of the problem until it was too late. Once one tank drained, others followed until nearly all of the customers along Route 3 were without water.

“The first time we found out there was a problem with the water tank was when a customer called and said we don’t have water. We can do better than that and I think we’re going to. This system is going to make it so much easier to manage,” explained Raleigh County Commissioner Greg Duckworth.

Commissioners Duckworth and Tolliver voted Tuesday in favor of spending $430,000 on a new telemetry system, placing sensors on all of the county’s 16 tanks and pumps.

“We previously had no way of knowing. Now, we’re putting telemetry hooked to a satellite. It goes to Sophia at the Raleigh County PSD, where they will be able to look at the screen and say Sundial tank is down half. What’s the problem,” added Commission Pres. Tolliver.

Commissioners said the goal is to have the new program in place by the first of the year.

Beckley Water Company provides water to customers in the county through Raleigh County PSD through a series of interconnected tanks. While Beckley Water Customers in city limits already have a sensor system in place, now they will be on the same page with the PSD.

“We’ve always worked well with Raleigh County PSD as far as communication goes. But we really believe them implementing the telemetry will allow for better communication and more transparency across the water systems,” said Beckley Water Company spokesperson Alexis Foster.

Commission Pres. Tolliver said Raleigh County PSD is still moving forward on a plan to eventually split from Beckley Water Company and build a new plant in Glen Daniel. He said construction could be completely in as early as 18 months.

