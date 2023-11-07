Rain chances stay low while temps continue to warm into Wednesday

We will hit the 60s and 70s again tomorrow afternoonm
FUTURECAST
FUTURECAST(maxuser | WVVA WEATHER)
By Katherine Thompson
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 6:12 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
OVERNIGHT
OVERNIGHT(maxuser | WVVA WEATHER)

Tonight will be mainly clear and mild for this time of year, with low temps in the 40s and 50s.

DAY PLANNER
DAY PLANNER(maxuser | WVVA WEATHER)

Wednesday will bring more SW wind flow and warm air for Fall! Highs will top off in the upper 60s-mid 70s Wednesday afternoon. Wednesday night, we’ll see gradually increasing cloud cover but we should stay dry, with low temps again in the 50s for most.

SURFACE MAP
SURFACE MAP(maxuser | WVVA WEATHER)

Thursday will be warmer than average still, but cloudier and a bit unsettled as a cold front enters the region. We’ll see a few showers here and there Thursday, and then wider-spread rain will work in Thursday night-Friday. Highs Thursday will be in the 60s, but won’t be as warm on Friday as the front moves in.

FREEZE FORECAST
FREEZE FORECAST(maxuser | WVVA WEATHER)

We look cooler and drier into Veterans Day Weekend!

STAY TUNED!

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) -

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
UPDATE: Pedestrian dies of injuries in Greenbrier County traffic accident
Police appeared to gather evidence outside the home Saturday night.
UPDATE: Man dies from self-inflicted stab wounds after shoplifting complaint and police pursuit in Bluefield, Va.
Wildfires spreading across West Virginian counties are man-made says WV DOF
Wildfires spreading across West Virginian counties are man-made says WV DOF
Logan Casto, 23, of Cross Lanes, West Virginia, is charged with human smuggling, unlawul flight...
West Virginia woman charged with human smuggling

Latest News

The growing season has ended for all counties in our area.
Meteorology Monday - Growing Season Ends
WVVA News at 6
Meteorology Monday - Growing Season Ends
WVVA Today
WVVA Weather
As we head into the afternoon, the chance for rain will decrease.
Dry and windy again this afternoon, with warmer weather tomorrow