Rain chances stay low while temps continue to warm into Wednesday
We will hit the 60s and 70s again tomorrow afternoonm
Tonight will be mainly clear and mild for this time of year, with low temps in the 40s and 50s.
Wednesday will bring more SW wind flow and warm air for Fall! Highs will top off in the upper 60s-mid 70s Wednesday afternoon. Wednesday night, we’ll see gradually increasing cloud cover but we should stay dry, with low temps again in the 50s for most.
Thursday will be warmer than average still, but cloudier and a bit unsettled as a cold front enters the region. We’ll see a few showers here and there Thursday, and then wider-spread rain will work in Thursday night-Friday. Highs Thursday will be in the 60s, but won’t be as warm on Friday as the front moves in.
We look cooler and drier into Veterans Day Weekend!
