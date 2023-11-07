Rain chances stay low while temps continue to warm into Wednesday

OVERNIGHT (maxuser | WVVA WEATHER)

Tonight will be mainly clear and mild for this time of year, with low temps in the 40s and 50s.

DAY PLANNER (maxuser | WVVA WEATHER)

Wednesday will bring more SW wind flow and warm air for Fall! Highs will top off in the upper 60s-mid 70s Wednesday afternoon. Wednesday night, we’ll see gradually increasing cloud cover but we should stay dry, with low temps again in the 50s for most.

SURFACE MAP (maxuser | WVVA WEATHER)

Thursday will be warmer than average still, but cloudier and a bit unsettled as a cold front enters the region. We’ll see a few showers here and there Thursday, and then wider-spread rain will work in Thursday night-Friday. Highs Thursday will be in the 60s, but won’t be as warm on Friday as the front moves in.

FREEZE FORECAST (maxuser | WVVA WEATHER)

We look cooler and drier into Veterans Day Weekend!

BLUEFIELD, W.Va.

