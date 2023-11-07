Pulaski Co. Public Schools investigating cyber attack

(PRNewswire)
By Kaitlyn Dillon
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 3:56 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PULASKI, Va. (WDBJ) - Pulaski County Public Schools (PCPS) issued a statement Tuesday on being impacted by a cybercriminal attack.

According to Superintendent Robert Graham, irregularities in the system servers were detected Sunday.

PCPS says they then contacted experts to conduct a forensic investigation, which determined the incident involves ransomware deployment. The IT department is working with cybersecurity experts to restore the security of the school’s servers.

PCPS intends to resume a normal school schedule Wednesday and believes the cybercriminal attack will not disrupt classroom teaching.

The All-In-Tutoring program will now begin Monday, November 13th, according to PCPS.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
UPDATE: Pedestrian dies of injuries in Greenbrier County traffic accident
Police appeared to gather evidence outside the home Saturday night.
UPDATE: Man dies from self-inflicted stab wounds after shoplifting complaint and police pursuit in Bluefield, Va.
Wildfires spreading across West Virginian counties are man-made says WV DOF
Wildfires spreading across West Virginian counties are man-made says WV DOF
Logan Casto, 23, of Cross Lanes, West Virginia, is charged with human smuggling, unlawul flight...
West Virginia woman charged with human smuggling

Latest News

Road Closed
Gardner Road in Mercer County to be closed for repairs
"Miss Carlee"
Funeral held for church member’s beloved dog
WVVA Today
Small business owner talks importance of local support during holiday shopping season
The Raleigh County Commission has approved funding for new technology that could help avert...
Raleigh County Commission funds new technology to avert another water crisis