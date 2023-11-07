Pulaski Co. Public Schools investigating cyber attack
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 3:56 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
PULASKI, Va. (WDBJ) - Pulaski County Public Schools (PCPS) issued a statement Tuesday on being impacted by a cybercriminal attack.
According to Superintendent Robert Graham, irregularities in the system servers were detected Sunday.
PCPS says they then contacted experts to conduct a forensic investigation, which determined the incident involves ransomware deployment. The IT department is working with cybersecurity experts to restore the security of the school’s servers.
PCPS intends to resume a normal school schedule Wednesday and believes the cybercriminal attack will not disrupt classroom teaching.
The All-In-Tutoring program will now begin Monday, November 13th, according to PCPS.
