Pulaski Co. Public Schools investigating cyber attack

PULASKI, Va. (WDBJ) - Pulaski County Public Schools (PCPS) issued a statement Tuesday on being impacted by a cybercriminal attack.

According to Superintendent Robert Graham, irregularities in the system servers were detected Sunday.

PCPS says they then contacted experts to conduct a forensic investigation, which determined the incident involves ransomware deployment. The IT department is working with cybersecurity experts to restore the security of the school’s servers.

PCPS intends to resume a normal school schedule Wednesday and believes the cybercriminal attack will not disrupt classroom teaching.

The All-In-Tutoring program will now begin Monday, November 13th, according to PCPS.

