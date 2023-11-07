Gardner Road in Mercer County to be closed for repairs

Road Closed
Road Closed(MGN / Daniel X. O'Neil / CC BY 2.0)
By Kassidy Brown
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 4:18 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MERCER COUNTY, W.Va. (WVVA) - Mercer County Route 7, Gardner Road, will be closed for repairs to the Gardner Bridge at milepost 3.22 from Saturday, November 11 at 5 a.m. until 5 a.m. Monday, November 13.

The closure is 100 feet south of the junction of Mercer County Route 16, Brickyard Road. 

Gardner Road will be accessible from each end; however, local traffic is advised to use alternative routes.

