Gardner Road in Mercer County to be closed for repairs
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 4:18 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MERCER COUNTY, W.Va. (WVVA) - Mercer County Route 7, Gardner Road, will be closed for repairs to the Gardner Bridge at milepost 3.22 from Saturday, November 11 at 5 a.m. until 5 a.m. Monday, November 13.
The closure is 100 feet south of the junction of Mercer County Route 16, Brickyard Road.
Gardner Road will be accessible from each end; however, local traffic is advised to use alternative routes.
