Dry and windy again this afternoon, with warmer weather tomorrow

High temperatures will be in the 60s again today.
By Jeffrey Hoole
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 6:46 AM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

This afternoon we’ve got dry weather on tap again. We’re going to start out the day with a small chance of a rain shower before lunchtime. After that we should remain on the dry side as a cold front stalls out to our north. This will bring us that small chance of rain, along with a little bit of wind. High pressure to our south will continue to funnel in warm air, especially into tomorrow. High temperatures will be reaching up into the mid to upper 60s today, with mainly sunny skies after lunchtime.

As we head into the afternoon, the chance for rain will decrease.
As we head into the afternoon, the chance for rain will decrease.(maxuser | WVVA WEATHER)

Tonight, will stay dry with lows in the 50s again. We’re going to continue to see dry weather into tomorrow. Mostly sunny skies all day long will result in highs in the low to mid 70s, about 15 or so degrees above our normal high, which today sits at 55 degrees. As we head into Thursday, we’re going to see temperatures much closer to seasonable levels as a cold front begins to push into our area.

Highs will be in the 70s tomorrow, but the dry weather will combine with winds, resulting in an...
Highs will be in the 70s tomorrow, but the dry weather will combine with winds, resulting in an increase in fire danger.(maxuser | WVVA WEATHER)

We’ll see an increase in clouds on Thursday as a few pop-up rain showers are possible. Temperatures will begin cooling down as we head into Friday, with rain for a good portion of the day. As we head into Veteran’s Day weekend, we’ll dry back up.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UPDATE: Pedestrian dies of injuries in Greenbrier County traffic accident
Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
Police appeared to gather evidence outside the home Saturday night.
UPDATE: Man dies from self-inflicted stab wounds after shoplifting complaint and police pursuit in Bluefield, Va.
Logan Casto, 23, of Cross Lanes, West Virginia, is charged with human smuggling, unlawul flight...
West Virginia woman charged with human smuggling
The 7200 block of Coal River Road will be closed for an unknown amount of time according to...
Dump truck overturns sending one to hospital

Latest News

WVVA News at 5
Full video forecast (11/6)
TUESDAY
We’ll be warm and windy at times into Tuesday
Rain will be possible tomorrow morning.
Hit or miss showers tomorrow, but dry for most of the week.
WVVA Today
WVVA Weather