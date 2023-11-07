Dry and windy again this afternoon, with warmer weather tomorrow

This afternoon we’ve got dry weather on tap again. We’re going to start out the day with a small chance of a rain shower before lunchtime. After that we should remain on the dry side as a cold front stalls out to our north. This will bring us that small chance of rain, along with a little bit of wind. High pressure to our south will continue to funnel in warm air, especially into tomorrow. High temperatures will be reaching up into the mid to upper 60s today, with mainly sunny skies after lunchtime.

As we head into the afternoon, the chance for rain will decrease. (maxuser | WVVA WEATHER)

Tonight, will stay dry with lows in the 50s again. We’re going to continue to see dry weather into tomorrow. Mostly sunny skies all day long will result in highs in the low to mid 70s, about 15 or so degrees above our normal high, which today sits at 55 degrees. As we head into Thursday, we’re going to see temperatures much closer to seasonable levels as a cold front begins to push into our area.

Highs will be in the 70s tomorrow, but the dry weather will combine with winds, resulting in an increase in fire danger. (maxuser | WVVA WEATHER)

We’ll see an increase in clouds on Thursday as a few pop-up rain showers are possible. Temperatures will begin cooling down as we head into Friday, with rain for a good portion of the day. As we head into Veteran’s Day weekend, we’ll dry back up.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.