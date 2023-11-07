UPDATE: All clear given after bomb threat at WVU

The Mineral Resources Building on the Evansdale Campus at West Virginia University.
The Mineral Resources Building on the Evansdale Campus at West Virginia University.
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 1:18 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - STORY UPDATE

WVU officials have given the all clear after a bomb threat Tuesday afternoon.

Officials say WVU Police officers found no evidence of a threat.

The bomb threat was made by phone to an employee just before 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday, according to officials.

Campus operations returned to normal at around 2 p.m., officials say.

UPD is investigating the origin of the call and will take additional actions, as warranted.

ORIGINAL STORY

A bomb threat has been reported at West Virginia University.

According to the WVU Alert page on X (formerly Twitter), a bomb threat was reported at the Mineral Resources and Engineering Sciences Building on the Evansdale Campus Tuesday afternoon.

University officials say to evacuate and avoid the Evansdale area of campus at this time.

Officials also say PRT services at the Engineer station have been stopped, adding that the PRT will bypass the Engineering Sciences Station.

University Police Department officers are currently conducting a sweep of the Mineral Resources Building. Officials say people should avoid the area while that takes place.

Further information has not been released.

This is a developing story. Stick with 5 News for updates.

