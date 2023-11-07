87 Ohio veterans visit memorials built in their honor

By Molly Martinez
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 5:42 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - When Gene Miller returned from Vietnam a half century ago, he didn’t get a hero’s welcome.

“When we got back, it was best for us just to get our military clothes off and otherwise people were throwing rotten eggs and anything else at anybody military because it was very unpopular back then,” said Miller.

Tuesday was a different story.

“We went through that line of people there and my eyes were watering.”

The Flag City Honor Flight carried 87 Ohio veterans including 10 from the Korean war, and one from World War Two.

His name is John Layher.

He served as a radio technician in the coast guard during the 40s, and he says the trip is one he’ll never forget.

“Humbling” said Layher through tears.

If you’re interested or know somebody who might be, you can visit FlagCityHonorFlight.org.

Copyright 2023 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
UPDATE: Pedestrian dies of injuries in Greenbrier County traffic accident
Police appeared to gather evidence outside the home Saturday night.
UPDATE: Man dies from self-inflicted stab wounds after shoplifting complaint and police pursuit in Bluefield, Va.
Wildfires spreading across West Virginian counties are man-made says WV DOF
Wildfires spreading across West Virginian counties are man-made says WV DOF
Logan Casto, 23, of Cross Lanes, West Virginia, is charged with human smuggling, unlawul flight...
West Virginia woman charged with human smuggling

Latest News

FILE - Sen. Tommy Tuberville, R-Ala., a member of the Senate Armed Services Committee, talks to...
Tuberville under pressure from Republicans over military holds, says he is reviewing options
Local volunteer fire dept. uses funding to update equipment
Local volunteer fire dept. uses funding to update equipment
Clayton Snider, 22, was arrested after police found video of a boy using the restroom on...
Man faces voyeurism charges after filming 10-year-old boy inside Disney resort bathroom
A man with a gun was arrested near the U.S. Capitol Tuesday afternoon, police said.
Man with gun arrested in park near US Capitol
US Capitol Christmas Tree
U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree makes stop in Beckley on its way to Washington